Centenarian celebration for 100 year old retirement home residents

JENISON, MICH. - There are now ten residents age 100 or older at Sunset Retirement community in Jenison. A total of what the staff calls 1,000 years of wisdom.

Wednesday, Sept 13 there was a party for the centenarians at the retirement home. Most say they never thought they would or necessarily wanted to live 100 years. Now that they have they aren’t sure how or why.

“There isn't any secret,” says 101 year old Anne VandenBroeck. “You just live one day at a time. You take it as it comes. Sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s bad.”

This is the first party for 100 year old residents at the Sunset Retirement Community, but staff says 80 plus is the fastest growing age group in the country and it's likely they will have more centenarian celebrations in the future.

“Where would we be in our community if we didn't have these wonderful people,” wonders Sunset Vice President for Development Dan Gowdy. “People that have lived life. Been there and done that.”

