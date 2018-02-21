Charges issued for driver that killed pregnant mother and son

Valery Arreola (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Charges have been issued for the man involved in the crash that killed a pregnant mother and one of her sons.

Kent County's Prosecuting Attorney, Chris Becker, made the announcement of the charges issued against Monty Parker on Tuesday, Feb. 12, for the Jan. 7 crash. It happened on U.S. 131.

Parker was driving a pickup truck on the freeway when he hit a stalled Nissan. Inside was 21-year-old Valery Arreola, who was pregnant, and two of her children. Arreola was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her unborn child could not be saved.

One of her sons, 3-year-old Guillermo Arreola, remained hospitalized for more than a week following that crash. He passed away on Jan. 17.

Parker has been charged with two counts of a moving violation causing death. These are misdemeanor charges with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and $2,000 fine.

Parker is presumed innocent of these charges until proven guilty. There was no information provided on his arraignment.

