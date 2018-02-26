Child struck by tractor near Newaygo, Aero Med on scene

An Aero Med helicopter. (Photo: File)

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MICH. - Aero Med has been called to the scene of a tractor crash in Newaygo County.

Dispatchers told WZZM 13 Grand Rapids that emergency responders were headed to the scene where a 1-year-old boy was struck by a tractor. It happened on Baldwin Avenue south of M-82, west of Newaygo.

A witness on the scene says that the tractor, and the manure spreader it was pulling, was backing up when the tractor grazed the child. The boy was still standing, but crying, and paramedics made the decision to call Aero Med when they arrived.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV