Christopher Lockhart, husband of missing woman Theresa Lockhart, found dead

PORTAGE - The Portage Department of Public Safety found Christopher Lockhart dead in his residence on Oct. 24.

The preliminary investigation indicates that it was a possible suicide, but detectives are continuing to investigate the death.

Portage Police say they were assisting the Kalamazoo Office of Community Corrections on a welfare-check of Christopher Lockhart at the 10000 block of Poplar Bluff in Portage because he had missed his 10 a.m. report time.

When police entered the residence, they found Christopher Lockhart dead.

►Related: Police search home of missing Portage teacher

►Related: 'They were going through a rough patch,' friend of missing Portage woman speaks

Christopher Lockhart is the husband of missing woman, Theresa Lockhart. She has been missing since May 20, and her husband was a person of interest in the case.

Detectives are also going to keep investigating for information that might help locate Lockhart's missing wife.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV