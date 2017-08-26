Citizens battle Plainfield Township over large property development

One side of the 115 acre Kuttshill property that may add 227 single-family homes and condominiums. (Photo: WZZM)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH., - Citizens in Plainfield Township took more legal action against the government this week to battle the rezoning of the property bounded by Kuttshill Drive and Ridge Avenue.

The group, led by Steve Vander Kamp, is suing on the grounds the the Township did not give the required 15 days notice before a public hearing, which recommended the approval of rezoning on January 24. On April 24, the Township approved the Kuttshill property rezoning from R-1 to Planned Unit Development, which allowed the development to add more homes per acre.

Kuttshill Development LLC., plans to build 227 units on the 115-acre plot, what will be called Ravines at Inwood. This increase in housing has concerned Vander Kamp that the new development will make the area busier and more crowded.

Vander Kamp and his group got more than 2,300 signatures to petition for a referendum on the rezoning. But due to a filing technicality, the petition was thrown out.

"I'm outraged that [Plainfield Township does] not represent the citizens," Vander Kamp said. "[We have] 2,300 people, and they are not listening to us at all."

A judge upheld the decision to throw out the referendum, but the people won't give up, said Mary Ann McAvoy, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years.

Plainfield Township has not yet replied to WZZM 13's request for an interview.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV