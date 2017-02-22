Colder temps return for Grand Rapids Polar Plunge

Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We will likely see the temperatures drop this weekend, just in time for the annual Grand Rapids Polar Plunge at Van Andel Arena, benefiting Special Olympics Michigan.

The plunge starts at noon Saturday in front of the Van Andel Arena. Plungers are asked to collect donations, and if you can't make it to the polar plunge, you can support Special Olympics Michigan at the Griffins Game. A portion of all ticket sales will go toward Special Olympics athletes.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. or you can register online here. The plunge starts at noon with awards at the Bob after and a Cub Crawl is also taking place at several downtown bar to benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

