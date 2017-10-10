11 millionth guest welcomed at Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Nearly 600,000 visitors explore the gardens annually. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 11 millionth guest made their way through Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park's doors on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

Meijer Gardens started hitting record attendance especially after opening the Richard & Helen Devos Japnese Garden in 2015 and since hosting their landmark exhibit, Ai Weiwei at Meijer Gardens: Natural State, earlier this year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV