4 Kent County departments honored for Public Service Recognition Week

Daryl Delabbio, Kent County Adminitrator and Controller was awarded the Chairman's Award for Fiscal Leadership on May 11, 2017. Three other awards were given to different programs that help and impact the county's community. (Photo: Kent County)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The week of May 7-13 has been designated at Public Service Recognition Week, giving the Kent County Board of Commissioners the perfect opportunity to honors departments and programs in the county who frequently go above and beyond.

This year, the Board celebrated with four newly established Excellence in Action awards -- departments were awards for things like collaboration, community impact, and innovation. There were awarded on Thursday morning.

The Probate Court Adult Guardianship Program won the Excellence in Collaboration award. In 2015, the State of Michigan critically reduced funding to this program, which helps provide a safety net for adults who suffer from medical and mental health conditions living in poverty.

The staff from the Probate Court and Chief Judge David Murkowski worked with representatives from the Administrator's Office, Kent County Department of Health and Human Services and Area Agency of Aging West Michigan. The program partnered with and received additional funding from Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health in order to continue support those in need.

The 63rd Distrct Court's Show Cause Docket won the award for Excellence in Community Impact. According to the board, the Show Cause Docket process is more efficient in determining a defendant's ability to pay court-ordered payments, allowing for more creative ways for someone who appears in court to fulfill financial obligations.

The program ensures that only people who are able to pay are sentenced to jail for their failure to pay money to the court. The program was made to curb the number of defendants serving jail time -- it's helped 276 people and saved thousands of dollars in costs the correctional facility.

The Health Department's Academic Health Internship Program won the award for innovation. The internship program was created in response to rapidly growing numbers of public health academic programs in the community. It provides students with information and experience in creating and updating public health policies, procedures and writing grants.

Students who've completed the program have left "overwhelmingly positive" feedback about their experiences.

Daryl Delabbio was awarded the Chairman's Award for Fiscal Leadership. Delabbio has dedicated nearly 20 years of his time as the Kent County Administrator and Controller to making sure Kent County was fiscally sound.

The county recently earned the highest possible credit ratings for the 19th year in a row, which means that Kent County and other local units of government can borrow money at lower interest rates, reducing the average cost to taxpayers.

The Board has been honoring public service department and workers during the first week of May since 1985. Next year, the county plans on adding an award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

