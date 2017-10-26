Addix All-Star Game will still support Gilda's Club in 3rd year

Addix All-Star Game (Photo: Addix)

CALEDONIA, MICH - Organizers of Gilda's Club hope a charity football game will help the non-profit through a tough financial time.

The annual Addix High School All-Star Football Game has raised $40,000 for Gilda's Club since the first game in 2016.

Money raised from the 2018 game will again support Gilda's club which, like other similar-sized non-profits, is seeing a decline in donations.

"A number of organizations have experienced a decline in their donations, particularly organizations that have operating revenues of one or two million dollars or less which is where gilda's club grand rapids would fall as well, said Wendy Wigger, Gilda's Club president in Grand Rapids." I think what makes it challenging sometimes is that we have to be able to demonstrate that we are making good use of donor dollars."

Gilda's Club provides free emotional health care to anyone affected by cancer.

