‘Angel' volunteers needed to help drug addicts

HART, MICH. - To assist people struggling with addiction and reduce drug demand, the Michigan State Police has joined almost 200 police departments nationwide in the Angel Program, a pre-arrest diversion program.

According to the Oceana County Press, the Angel Program allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a state police post to seek help for their addiction, without the fear of arrest or investigation.

As of this month, the MSP is expanding this program to the Hart post and is recruiting volunteers who wish to provide support to participants, including transportation to treatment.

Interested volunteers must complete an application available from the post. Volunteers must have reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license and live within one hour of the post, among other requirements. Volunteers receive training prior to any assignments, and will be reimbursed for mileage and meals.

If you are interested in learning more about the program or becoming an Angel volunteer, contact the MSP Hart post at 231-873-2171.

The Angel Program is supported by PAARI (the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative). It originally began in Gloucester, Massachusetts in 2015. The MSP plans to continue expansion of the program across the state throughout 2017.

