Baldwin to welcome bikers for annual 'Blessing of the Bikes'

Group of motorcycles - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

BALDWIN, MICH. - The Para-Dice Motorcycle Club is pairing up with a new partner for this year’s Blessing of the Bikes, one of Baldwin’s premier biker-friendly events.

According to the Ludington Daily News, the Grand Rapids-based Roadbed Ministries is helping to organize this year’s blessing. In the past, Baldwin’s St. Ann Catholic Church has participated, but the church will not be involved this year.

“Our ministry is an outreach to bikers, and we have been supporting the Baldwin blessing since the early ‘90s,” said Roadbed pastor, John Gooch.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Baldwin Municipal Airport. The blessing will be performed at noon. Entry for the event is $5 per person, which goes toward a new organization this year — the Duane E. Dewey AmVets Post 1988 in Baldwin.

