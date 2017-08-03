Brain Injury Association holds charity golf outing

Brain Injury Association of Michigan holds annual golf outing at Boulder Creek Golf Club

BELMONT, MICH. - The pars and putts at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Thursday August 3, 2017 could have an impact on the lives of people living with traumatic brain injuries in West Michigan.

That is where The Brain Injury Association of Michigan held their annual golf outing. Dozens of players teed off to help the organization prevent brain injuries through education and improve the lives of those affected.

The golf outing is one of their big fundraising events of the year. Harvey Lexus in Grand Rapids is a long time sponsor of the outing. WZZM 13's Phil Juliet Dragos and Phil Dawson have also participated for many years.

