Brison Ricker passes away after a 23-month battle with cancer

Pictured right to left - Kim Ricker, Preston Ricker, Brison Ricker and Brian Ricker. (Photo: Courtesy: Kim Ricker, Custom)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Brison Ricker, 16, passed away this morning, Dec. 23, after battling brain cancer for nearly two years.

Ricker was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma in January 2016. The inoperable brain tumor was located on his brain stem, and it is one of the most deadly forms of childhood cancer.

In a Facebook post, Brison's mom Kim shared the news. "Heaven gained another angel this morning at 10:30 a.m. Brison passed peacefully at home with his mama laying beside him and Preston holding his hand," she said.

A candlelight vigil was held for Ricker last night, Dec. 22 because his health was declining.

At the vigil, members of the community lit candles and sang songs outside the Ricker home.

"He shows us what strength is," said Brison's dad at the vigil. "He's our hero."

"He fought so hard until the end," said Kim Ricker on Facebook. "He had big dreams with the determination, perseverance and talent [sic] to make those dreams come true."

