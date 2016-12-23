Community: Mel Trotter serves holiday lunch to those in need

New shelter space targets young men

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mel Trotter Ministries serves a warm holiday meal to hundreds of people in need today.

According to Mel Trotter, more than 40 volunteers were at the downtown Grand Rapids location preparing and serving food, hosting guests and cleaning up once it was all over.

Women and children were served at 11:30 a.m. and men were served at 12:30 p.m. No pre-registration was required.

Along with a warm meal, guests were given gifts bags with hats, gloves, hygiene products and other needed items. Children were given a toy as well.

