Community to honor Holland woman stabbed to death by boyfriend

Crystal Latham, 37, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Oct. 9. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

HOLLAND, MICH. - People in Holland have planned to honor the memory of 37-year-old Crystal Latham, who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend last week.

Holland Police officers found Latham's body at a home on West 14th Street on Oct. 9. A statewide search ensued to locate her boyfriend, 51-year-old Keith Williams. He was arrested later than night and admitted to stabbing her.

A prayer service will be held at the New Community Fourth Reformed Church at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 in honor of Latham's memory. There will be pastors available until 8 p.m. for anyone in need.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

