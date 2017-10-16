WZZM
Community to honor Holland woman stabbed to death by boyfriend

April Stevens , WZZM 1:41 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - People in Holland have planned to honor the memory of 37-year-old Crystal Latham, who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend last week. 

Holland Police officers found Latham's body at a home on West 14th Street on Oct. 9. A statewide search ensued to locate her boyfriend, 51-year-old Keith Williams. He was arrested later than night and admitted to stabbing her. 

A prayer service will be held at the New Community Fourth Reformed Church at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 in honor of Latham's memory. There will be pastors available until 8 p.m. for anyone in need. 

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

