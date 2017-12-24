Degage Ministries hosts two Christmas meals

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Degage Ministries is hosting two Christmas meals for the homeless this holiday season--one on Christmas Eve and one on Christmas Day.

The meals are provided by local individuals for the patrons of Degage. More than 200 guests were expected at each meal.

Both meals took place at Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids.

On Christmas Eve, there was a dinner provided by New Apostolic Church with caroling and bingo. On Christmas Day there was will be a breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. with bingo. Patrons will also receive hand warmers, socks and other items on Christmas.

