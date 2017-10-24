Donate a children's coat to Wendy's for a free combo meal

Wendy's restaurant. (Photo: File photo, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Wendy's just announced the start up of their fifth annual Coats for Combos coat drive happening early November. The goal is to raise 600 children coats throughout 65 Wendy's restaurants.

The coat drive will be held in Wendy's locations throughout west and northern Michigan, Detroit and Toledo. All new and gently used coats will be donated to local schools.

Anyone who donates a coat will get a free Wendy's combo meal to use on their next visit.

In the past, the program has seen some success -- raising a total of 1,370 coats for children in the community, according to a news release from Meritage Hospitality Group.

Wendy's partners, Duckett Enterprises and the West Michigan Spartans, will match the number of coats donated with a contribution of hats and gloves.

Coats will be donated to the following schools:

Sibley Elementary in Grand Rapids

Comstock Elementary in Kalamazoo

Glenside Elementary in Muskegon

Kennedy Elementary in Manistee

Traverse City Heights Elementary in Traverse City

Reynolds Elementary in Toledo, OH.

Additionally, coats will be donated to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit, which partners with schools in the surround area, for Detroit-based restaurants.

On November 14 and 16, rallies will take place at Sibley and Comstock Elementary where former NFL player and Michigan State Universty alumnus, Todd Duckett, will be there to talk to the kids about the importance of community and giving back.

There will also be giveaways and a special appearance by MSU's Sparty.

The entire Coats for Combo program kicks off Michigan's annual Change a Child's Life campaign, which has already raised more than $2 million for local charitable children's organizations. Change a Child's Life will run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31 at all West Michigan Wendy's restaurants.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

