'Driving Change' campaign partners with driver training programs

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Traffic safety officials and local law enforcement have announced Grand Rapids' first-ever public-private partnership with West Michigan driver training education companies.

The second annual campaign kickoff coincided with National Bicycle Safety Awareness Month.

"We have asked our community's leading providers of driving training instruction for their help in addressing a critical safety issue, and their overwhelming support does our City proud," said Grand Rapids Traffic Safety Manager Chris Zull in a press release.

"They recognize that it's vital to help new student-drivers grow their understanding of the proper interactions and responsibilities between motorists and bicyclists in traffic, as well as to help Grand Rapids build a culture of mutual respect between bicyclists and motorists that, ultimately, reduces crashes," Zull continued.

Participating companies include:

All Star Driver Education

Byron Center Public Schools

Century Driving

Keys Driving School

Jungle Survival Drivers Training

Life Drivers Training

Macatawa Driving School

Georgetown Driving School

Navigator Driving Academy

No Excuse Driving School

Prestige Driving School

Also in attendance at the press conference Monday, May 8, were members of the Grand Rapids Police Department, Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition and Michigan Department of Transportation, as well as state Rep. Winnie Brinks and state Rep. David LaGrand.

