Dunk Dan Harland, Eric Lloyd before Griffins playoff game

Grand Rapids Griffins RW Evgeny Svechnikov (77) plays the puck during the first period of the AHL hockey game between the Grand Rapids Griffins and Cleveland Monsters on April 9, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Griffins are continuing their quest to clinch a spot in the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Finals.

Game four of the Western Conference Finals is Friday, May 26.

Before the Griffins try to dunk the San Jose Barracuda, you can dunk some media personalities in a dunk tank, including WZZM 13's Dan Harland and Eric Lloyd.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the plaza in front of the arena, fans can buy three throws for $5, with proceeds benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Dan will be in the hot seat from 5:45 to 6 p.m and Eric will be up right after until 6:15 p.m.

