Event aims to help people understand sex trafficking, identify signs

(Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The City of Grand Rapids is hosting an event Tuesday, Jan. 23, to help combat the issue of sex trafficking.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army KROC Center off of Division Avenue on the south side of the city.

The event aims to help people be better able to identify the signs of trafficking, and react when they see them.

There will be videos, a spoken word performance and a community expert panel.

Participants will also have the chance to watch the documentary "Break the Chain." The documentary is Michigan based and deals with human trafficking.

For more information, check out the Facebook event at this link.

If you have been a victim of sex trafficking, or you think you have seen something suspicious, you can call 1-888-373-7888 or visit traffickingresourcecenter.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV