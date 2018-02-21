Flood preparations along Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are projections, computer models and educated guesses, but no one is certain how high the Grand River will rise in West Michigan this weekend.

So, a lot of people who live along the river are preparing for the worst. They say experience tells them to never underestimate nature.

Willow Drive NE is a residential area prone to flooding when the river is high. Now, because of snow melt and recent rain, some projections predict a flood comparable to 2013. People in low lying areas say they are getting ready.

“A little flood is nothing but what they are talking about, it’s going to be in some people’s houses down here again,” says Willow Drive resident Lawrence Kok. “What they are talking about is the top of the bottom sash of those windows,” he says while pointing to the first-floor windows on his house."

“Prepare now,” says Kent County Emergency Manager Jack Stewart. “It still hasn't hit yet but it is going to hit. We are going to get flooded.”

Across the river from Willow Drive, a big beer festival is scheduled at Fifth Third Ballpark Friday and Saturday. In 2013 that parking lot flooded.

On Facebook The Michigan Brewers Guild says their Winter Beer Festival will go on as planned this weekend. They say they hope there is not a major flooding situation, but they have contingency plans for parking and traffic flow they can implement if necessary.

“The projections look like this is going to be a major event,” says Stewart. “Not quite to the degree of 2013 but we don’t know because all we have are projections.”

