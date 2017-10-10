Frederik Meijer Gardens gives a 'long-term permanenent loan' to 63rd District Court

GRAND RAPIDS TWP., MICH. - The 63rd District Courthouse received quite the landscape lift after Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park donated earth wind & fire.

The sculpture by renowned artist Gary Price was moved late last month to acquire it's new home outside the courthouse in one of their landscaped circles.

earth wind & fire was one of the earliest owned pieces by Meijer Gardens. The sculpture was first located near the Gerald R. Ford Museum, according to Caleb Brennan, assistant curator of Meijer Gardens.

“The sculpture had to be moved due to the reconfiguration of the parking and new building,” said Brennan. “We wanted it to remain highly visible for the public, so this arrangement is a good fit.”

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com

