Get your swimsuit out: It's polar plunge season

Staff , WZZM 6:28 PM. EST January 09, 2018

There will be 28 polar plunges happening around Michigan starting Jan. 27. 

Proceeds from the plunges go toward Special Olympics Michigan. It helps support year-round training, athletic competitions and health programs for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan. 

There are three polar plunges happening in West Michigan:

To register for a plunge, go to plungemi.com, and then you can set up a pledge page where you can receive pledge donations for Special Olympics Michigan. 

