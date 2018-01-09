Get your swimsuit out: It's polar plunge season

Detroit's Polar Plunge in 2016 (Photo: Special Olympics Michigan)

There will be 28 polar plunges happening around Michigan starting Jan. 27.

Proceeds from the plunges go toward Special Olympics Michigan. It helps support year-round training, athletic competitions and health programs for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

There are three polar plunges happening in West Michigan:

Jan. 27: Muskegon Polar Plunge, Fricano's on Muskegon Lake at 12 p.m.

Muskegon Polar Plunge, Fricano's on Muskegon Lake at 12 p.m. Feb. 17: Holland Polar Plunge, Holland Elks Club at 1 p.m.

Holland Polar Plunge, Holland Elks Club at 1 p.m. Feb. 24: Grand Rapids Polar Plunge, Van Andel Arena at 11 a.m.

To register for a plunge, go to plungemi.com, and then you can set up a pledge page where you can receive pledge donations for Special Olympics Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV