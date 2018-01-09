Get your swimsuit out: It's polar plunge season

There will be 28 polar plunges happening around Michigan starting Jan. 27.
Proceeds from the plunges go toward Special Olympics Michigan. It helps support year-round training, athletic competitions and health programs for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.
There are three polar plunges happening in West Michigan:
- Jan. 27: Muskegon Polar Plunge, Fricano's on Muskegon Lake at 12 p.m.
- Feb. 17: Holland Polar Plunge, Holland Elks Club at 1 p.m.
- Feb. 24: Grand Rapids Polar Plunge, Van Andel Arena at 11 a.m.
To register for a plunge, go to plungemi.com, and then you can set up a pledge page where you can receive pledge donations for Special Olympics Michigan.
