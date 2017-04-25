Grand Rapids Police Chief to open office doors to the public on Friday

Police Chief Dave Rahinsky (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS - Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky is holding open office hours on Friday. This is the second Friday in a row he has opened his doors to the public and is a response to the strong turnout last week.

Chief Rahinsky's will once open his doors on April 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for anyone wishing to meet. Last Friday the chief heard from people on the recently released traffic study and the incident from March 24th. During that incident several officers pulled their weapons on a group of innocent youth, after receiving a report of a group of teens in that area with a pistol. Rahinksy says, "the dialogue was frank and of great value. It reflects the importance that our community places on being actively engaged with its police department. I encourage continuation of this important community dialog on Friday. No agenda, no appointment, just collaboration."

The Grand Rapids Police Department is located at 1 Monroe Center St NW, parking will be validated for anyone visiting the chief that parks in a city ramp or lot.

