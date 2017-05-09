Grand Rapids police memorial to be dedicated this week

The Grand Rapids police memorial under construction at Richmond Park (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new memorial to honor 15 fallen Grand Rapids Police officers will be formally unveiled on Thursday, May 11. Sixteen other officers will also be honored.

Crews have spend the past year working on the memorial, which is located at Richmond Park. It will include hundreds of bricks, personalized in honor of the fallen officers.

Restaurant owner Johnny Brann worked worked with neighbors to raise money for the memorial.

At a ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss also announced that May 14-20 will be Police Week in Grand Rapids. May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The police memorial dedication will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV