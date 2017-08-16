Grand Rapids Public Museum digitizes furniture catalog

(Photo: Grand Rapids Public Museum)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Furniture City is going digital.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is digitizing more than 1,500 rare and out-of-print furniture catalogs. The project will document the history of Grand Rapids in the furniture industry.

“Digitizing these furniture catalogs allows for high quality images to be available to the public to learn more about the industry that helped shape our region and our city," said Alex Forist the GRPM's Chief Curator.

The scans will be available to the public on GRPM's Collections website, and the digitization is expected to be finished by the end of 2017.

