Humane Society of West Michigan helps animals displaced by Harvey

Dog gets adopted at the West Michigan Humane Society. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Beginning next week, the Humane Society of West Michigan will receive animals from humane societies in southern states so they can free up their space for animals displaced from Harvey.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 many families were at the West Michigan location looking for their forever friend. These adoptions will help free up kennel space at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

1-year-old Zepplin was one of those pups who found his home.

"It is nice to know that them dogs who probably lost everything are able to come back and get homes and adopted and have new families," said Zepplin's adopter Melissa Pekel. "I think it's great that the humane society is making room for pets to come in somewhere. Families can get their dogs and less stress on the families down south who are losing their animals to know that they can come to a new place to get adopted."



The money donated to the Humane Society's Animal Relocation Fund will go towards the transportation of those animals.

To donate, visit the West Michigan Humane Society's website or send a check to:



Humane Society West Michigan, ANIMAL RELOCATION FUND

3077 Wilson Dr. NW,

Grand Rapids, MI 49534

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV