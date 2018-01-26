Laser tag arena hosting fundraiser weekend for the Ricker family

The Ricker family has been dealing with a "new normal" since they received a cancer diagnosis in January. Brison, 15, has DIPG - an inoperable form of brain cancer. At the end of 2016, the family learned brother Preston, left, also has cancer. (Photo: Kim Ricker, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Cedar Springs family has had an incredibly difficult couple of years.

The Ricker family lost one son, Brison, to a rare and inoperable brain cancer. He battled his disease for nearly two years. The family's surviving son was diagnosed with thyroid cancer 11 months after the family discovered Brison's cancer.

The community has come together on numerous occasions in efforts to help the Ricker family -- and it's happening again this weekend.

Battle Grand Rapids is hosting a two-day laser tag and auction for the Ricker family. The events are for adults only and food will be donated by Qdoba and Uccello's, there will be drinks, as well as a 50/50 raffle. If you would like to donate to the auction, be sure to contact Battle Grand Rapids.

The fundraising event is scheduled for Jan. 26 from 6 until 10 p.m. and Jan. 27 from 6:30 until 11 p.m. Battle Grand Rapids is located on Lake Michigan Drive. More information about the ticket prices and how to RSVP can be found on their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV