Learn how to start a neighborhood association in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The city of Grand Rapids is on a mission to strengthen its neighborhoods.

That's why they're inviting people to attend a series of seminars, to learn how to start and lead groups.

Those meetings will be held throughout the day Thursday, Dec. 28.

From 9 to 10 a.m., citizens can learn how to establish a block club -- and from 10 to 11:30 a.m., they can learn how to start a neighborhood association.

The same seminars will be held in the evening from 6 to 7 p.m., and 7 to 8:30 p.m., respectively. LINC UP – The Gallery at 341 Hall Street SE will host all four sessions.

The seminars are free, but you must register. You can do so by clicking here.

