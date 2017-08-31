Local businesses helping with Hurricane Harvey relief

Volunteer search and rescuers from Passion Pursuit film production company launched their motor boat near Bray Bayou and Loop 610 to rescue flood victims in the Meyerland neighborhood after Hurricane Harvey.

WEST MICHIGAN - The West Michigan community is stepping up to support Hurricane Harvey victims. Several local businesses are sending food, water and supplies to the areas that need it most.

Advantage Auto Fleet in Ottawa County has teamed up with Luther Logistics to fill semi trucks with donations.

The businesses are asking for toiletries, blankets, canned food and toys.

So far they have three semis going and may have more. If you're interested in dropping off donations you can do so at 50 64th Avenue in Coopersville.They plan to have their first load heading down early next week.

A Grand Haven business that closed it's doors is still working to help Harvey victims. Grand Haven Brew House posted photos on their Facebook page of canned foods they're sending to Texas.

The post says they are sending the goods via International Aid - a relief ministry based in Spring Lake. International Aid was one of the first to send aid in the form of hygiene kits.

Meanwhile Nestle Waters North America, with their factory in Stanwood, is sending 26 trucks filled with more than a million bottles of water.

Since this story aired on the WZZM Morning news we've had others write in telling us they would like to be part of a list of those accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Family Farm and Home in Holland is focusing on pet and livestock feed/supplies but anything that will be needed can be put in the bins. The address is 716 Chicago Dr.

