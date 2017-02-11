Local hockey referee battling cancer, dies

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to Dave 'Rooster' Rue's family, the well-known and loved West Michigan hockey referee has died of lung cancer on Saturday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, Rue died among family and friends after battling lung cancer. He was diagnosed July 2016 and has been in hospice care.

Recently, a benefit hockey tournament was held to benefit Rue and his family. Also, the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation recently announced the renaming of their scholarship program to the Dave Rue Referee Scholarship Program.

The program will provide ten high school hockey players the opportunity to attend a referee class in order to referee younger player games.

Donations to Rue's GoFundMe Page can be made here. The family has raised nearly $7,000 of their $30,000 goal.

###

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer for WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)