Local trailblazer Eileen DeVries dies of cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Eileen DeVries, a local trailblazer in the all-male world of investment and wealth management, has passed away.

She lost her battle to cancer on Tuesday, May 16, at the age of

DeVries was a former Senior Vice President of investments and wealth management advisor at Merrill Lynch.

She opened many doors for women in Michigan, including fighting for a Michigan bill ending the practice of men-only tee times at golf courses.

DeVries was also very active in volunteering for nonprofit organizations in the Grand Rapids area and won the ATHENA Award, given by the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, in 2005.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

