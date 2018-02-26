Making friends on the playground: 17 schools get free 'buddy benches' from community

A be nice. buddy bench. (Photo: Provided)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The playground can be a scary place for kids, so one community has come together to change that.

Seventeen Ottawa County elementary schools were donated $1,000 each for a "buddy bench." The buddy bench will be built with the hopes to eliminate loneliness and foster friendships between children on the playground.

All the benches were gifted from donors who invested in the Wayne Elhart "be nice" Memorial Fund, as well as the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland area -- who provided matching funds to school districts in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and were participated in the "be nice" program.

On Monday, Feb. 26, Holland Public Schools Superintendent Brian Davise made the announcement of the benches as well as recognized seventeen families who donated money for the benches at Elhart Automotive in Holland.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV