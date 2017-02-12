Mayor Bliss: City of Grand Rapids to get new website

City of Grand Rapids website www.grcity.us as of Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: www.grcity.us)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has announced to the city of Grand Rapids that a new website is in the works.

Mayor Bliss posted the announcement to her Facebook page on Sunday, Feb. 12 state that "if the new website doesn't work for you (the public), is does not work."

Mayor Bliss also announced the organization of a representative group of the community to give feedback as the new website it built.

Community members can follow this link to sign-up and become a Civic User Tester.

The city of Grand Rapids is offering $10 gift cards for every session community members join.

###

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer for WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

