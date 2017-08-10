Memorial softball tournament held for Officer Ginka

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Norton Shores Police)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Members of law enforcement are honoring a Norton Shores officer who was killed earlier this year with a softball tournament.

Officer Jonathan Ginka was killed on May 10 when his police cruiser crashed into a tree on Henry Street. Just last week, State Police released a report ruling the death accidental.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, a memorial softball tournament will be played in Ginka's honor. The event was posted on the Norton Shores Police Department Facebook page.

The event will be a fundraiser for his two children.

In additional to the tournament, there will be a bounce house, obstacle course and other activities for the community.

It's all happening at Ross Park on Randall Road in Norton Shores.

