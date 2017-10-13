Mona Shores student rides home in firetruck

Norton Shores fire prevention poster winner.

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - October 8-14 is Fire Prevention Week in Michigan. To participate in the state-wide event the Norton Shores Fire Department holds an annual fire prevention poster contest.

The contest puts the artistic ability and creativity of elementary student to the test.

Each October the department asks young artists in the Mona Shores school district to create a poster related to fire prevention.

Lincoln Park Elementary second-grader Amelia Duff's work was selected as the top entry.

Duff's winning artwork meant her classmates all received ice cream party with Norton Shores firefighters. She also received a ride home from school in one of the departments' largest fire trucks.

"This is fun, it's all about fire prevention and trying to create a safe environment and learning about fire safety," said Ted Karnitz, Norton Shores Fire Marshal.

Duff's poster will be on display at the fire department along with past winners from the last 50 years.

