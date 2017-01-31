More street lights possible near GVSU, after Watchdog report on safety concerns

We're following new developments from our Watchdog investigation about street lighting near Grand Valley State University.

In October, we first told you how the sidewalk along 48th Avenue did not have street lights. It was right around the same time as a series of sexual assaults near campus and people were on edge.

Consumers Energy crews started working just days after our story aired; first with temporary lights and then permanent ones.

Now, we've learned about plans to add even more lights to the area around campus.

On Tuesday afternoon along 48th Avenue, the lights were off, but the spotlight remains on the area near Grand Valley State University. Students like Julia Markstrom are taking note of the recent changes.

"I even saw them when they (crews) were putting them (street lights) up, I thought it was a good idea, because I think they needed it for a while," says Markstrom, a sophomore at GVSU.

"Finally, a good response to all the crimes that were happening because something needed to be done quick," says Micah Hill, a sophomore at GVSU.

The 13 Watchdog team has learned initial discussions for street lighting began back in fall 2015. Consumers Energy told us an unusually high amount of service calls led to the delay.

Then just a few days after our story aired in October, Consumers Energy began adding temporary lights, followed by permanent lighting in November.

Our initial investigation also highlighted concerns from property managers at Meadows Crossing near campus.

"After the story, things quickly turned around and we had lights installed pretty immediately," says Karen Kilmore, property manager for Meadows Crossing.

"I think it's great that you guys were involved in bringing up that, it is an important issue," says Adam Elenbaas, Allendale Township Supervisor.

Elenbaas was not township supervisor at the time. However, he told us the township is trying to be proactive by adding street lighting on Pierce, between 48th and 52nd Avenue, where new student housing is being developed.

"So that we are not behind when it comes to actually getting the sidewalks in and the lighting district established," says Elenbaas.

We asked Elenbaas if he's trying to do things differently this time around to avoid delays like the last time.

"The goal is to be in front of the project as much as possible," says Elenbaas.

Students are glad the plan has a clear path forward.

"I think they're taking a step in the right direction for sure," says Markstrom.

Township officials say the installation costs were $60,000, split between the township and GVSU. The electricity itself will be paid for by property owners in the area.

