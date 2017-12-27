MSP, community rally together after fellow trooper loses home to fire

The Keasler family (Photo: Courtesy of YouPage)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - The Michigan State Police Rockford Post is hoping the community will rally together to help support a fellow trooper in need.

Trooper Adam Keasler's Comstock Park home caught fire over the weekend and now his fellow troopers are raising money to help the family.

A YouCaring page was created to help source funds and already, $6,900 have been raised for the Keasler family.

The page organizer says that he's had to raise the fundraiser's goal twice because donations have continued to pour in for Trooper Keasler and his family.

If you're able to send over a donation, you can do so here.

For anyone that wants to drop-off items the family might need, you can take them to the MSP Rockford post located at 345 Northland Drive NE.

