Non profit breaks ground at new homeless shelter

The 15,000-square-foot youth shelter covers three floors and offers separate accommodations for males and females, as well as a lounge, café and cyber stations. (Photo: Courtesy of Covenant House)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A west Michigan non-profit is building new housing for homeless young adults in Grand Rapids.

School and community leaders celebrated a groundbreaking Wednesday for Covenant House's shelter, located near the intersection of Division and Franklin.

The faith-based organization serves homeless people between the ages of 18 and 24.

When complete, the three story shelter will have room for 28 people. Dozens of local businesses contributed to the funding for the project three million dollar project.

The goal of the shelter is not just to provide a safe space for youth to spend their nights but also to address physical and mental health issues, employment barriers and, ultimately, to help them find housing at the conclusion of the 90-day program.

According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness there are more than 9,000 homeless people in the state of Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV