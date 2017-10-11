WZZM
Petal it Forward on the streets of Grand Rapids and Holland

Staff , WZZM 9:02 AM. EDT October 11, 2017

Giving flowers is just as uplifting as receiving them. 

Experience the happiness for yourself through "Petal it Forward" a nationwide effort to highlight the importance of mental health when many need it most - on their daily commutes. 

Eastern Floral, the Society of American Florists and the Mental Health Foundation partnered to provide commuters around Grand Rapids and Holland two bouquets - one for keeping, and one for giving. 

There will be 1,400 bouquets passed out between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. 

Just being around flowers can improve moods by 76 percent, which seems like a good enough reason to petal it forward!

