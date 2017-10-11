Petal it Forward on the streets of Grand Rapids and Holland

Giving flowers is just as uplifting as receiving them.

Experience the happiness for yourself through "Petal it Forward" a nationwide effort to highlight the importance of mental health when many need it most - on their daily commutes.

Eastern Floral, the Society of American Florists and the Mental Health Foundation partnered to provide commuters around Grand Rapids and Holland two bouquets - one for keeping, and one for giving.

There will be 1,400 bouquets passed out between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Just being around flowers can improve moods by 76 percent, which seems like a good enough reason to petal it forward!

