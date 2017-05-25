Plots for rent at Hillcrest Community Garden

Gardening equipment, planting flowers - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You'll find one of the largest community gardens in Michigan in Grand Rapids' Fulton Heights neighborhood.

The Hillcrest Community Garden is located on Lyon Street between Arthur and Lowell avenues. There are plots for rent available.

As proud owners of the garden, the Fulton Heights Neighborhood Association, with the guidance of the Garden Committee, serves as stewards for the garden’s future, and administers the use of the garden, to ensure that both long-time participants and eager new gardeners have opportunities to participate in one of the true treasures of the city of Grand Rapids. -Fulton Heights Neighborhood Association

You can find more information by visiting the Fulton Heights Neighborhood Association website.

© 2017 WZZM-TV