Snow day blues: Kenowa Hills principal announces school closure with a song

(Photo: Kenowa Hills Public Schools/Facebook)

Kenowa Hills is just one of more than 200 school districts that are closed because of a winter storm on Friday, Feb. 9.

While most schools let their students know through online alerts, texts or emails, Kenowa Hills shared the good news with a song. The high school's principal, Brett Zuver, announced the snow day by singing the blues.

Zuver is a blues fan and he strummed his guitar and sang about the snow day in a post on Facebook. He sings, "Go back to sleep now and enjoy your day off."

Watch the whole video here:

© 2018 WZZM-TV