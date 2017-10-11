Super Market Sweeps 2017!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The tradition of "Supermarket Sweep" continued on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

WZZM 13 employees and others took part in our yearly event at the Family Fare store on Lake Michigan Drive.

The sweep is a mad dash through a local grocery store with three-person teams grabbing pre-appointed items that are most-needed by area food pantries.

Spartan Nash donates all the food the teams gathered during the competition.

And we're proud to say one of our teams collected the most food, winning the sweep.

