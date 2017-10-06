Toys for Tots registration is now open

Toys for Tots (Photo: WZZM)

KENT COUNTY - Toys for Tots registration is underway, so if you would like to call and register to receive toys this Christmas - now is the time!

Those interested can call 616-459-2625 or 211. This will connect you with a United Way operator, who will provide instructions on the necessary documents and next steps.

Call and register as soon as possible to ensure your family is served as some pantries cut off registration the second week of November.

