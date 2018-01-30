Two communities come together to support Hesperia athlete with cancer

Newaygo High School basketball players (from right to left): Kade Bhuyan, Daniella duChemin, Connor Swinehart, Sarah Behnke, and Cooper Heinzman. (Photo: Courtesy of Daniella Duchemin)

NEWAYGO, MICH. - Two communities are rallying together in support of a Hesperia student recently diagnosed with cancer.

Connor VanBuskirk was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's Lymphoma earlier this month and recently started chemotherapy at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

On Jan. 17, Hesperia Community Schools shared a heartwarming video on Facebook of Connor's fellow classmates singing Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" while spelling out "We love you," with their bodies on the gymnasium floor. Connor says he was completely floored when he saw the video.

His family has sold more than 300 "Team Connor" shirts within in community and one of Connor's teacher has been selling "Connor Strong" bracelets to help raise money as well.

►Related: 'They believed in me that much,' Hesperia student battling cancer responds to community support

Now, another school has joined in the efforts to help the VanBuskirk family.

Newaygo High School is raising money for Connor during a special basketball game between Hesperia and Newaygo. The game -- dubbed the #TeamConnor Game -- will be Tuesday, Jan 30. starting at 5:30 p.m. at Newaygo High School.

Athletes from both schools will be wearing #TeamConnor shirts and any donations given will be shared with the VanBuskirk family. During the halftimes, spectators will be able to shoot a free throw for $1, which will also go towards the VanBuskirk donations.

If you can't make it to the game, but still want to support Connor you can donate to his GoFundMe page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter

© 2018 WZZM-TV