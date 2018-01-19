United Way celebrates LIVE UNITED Day

United Way staff and volunteers brought cookies to the Grand Rapids Fire Department LaGrave station on Friday morning, Jan. 19. (Photo: Mike Powers/WZZM)

The Heart of West Michigan United Way celebrated its 101st anniversary and the second annual LIVE UNITED Day on Friday, Jan. 19.

Representatives of United Way will be demonstrating ways to live united by donating to local pantries, assembling coping boxes for children who have experienced abuse and donating blankets to teens who are aging out of foster care.

United Way will also be visiting various agencies and public safety departments and delivering cookies to the community.

They are encouraging everyone to get involved by doing a United Act of Kindness for someone in your life.

The day kicks of the year with more volunteer events planned throughout the year.

Heart of West Michigan @UnitedWay delivering treats to community partners around town today in celebration of their 101st birthday @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/NZeEkGKHxq — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) January 19, 2018

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

