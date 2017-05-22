White Cloud Eagles help the community after fire destroys lodge

The Eagles lodge located in White Cloud damaged in fire on Friday, May 19. (Photo: Roger Lenneman, WZZM 13)

WHITE CLOUD, MICH. - Fire investigators were back at the White Cloud Eagles Lodge on Monday. They were trying to determine the exact cause of a fire that destroyed the building Friday May 19, 2017.

Lodge members say the fire will not keep them from helping their community. They spent the morning holding a food drive to help people who need food assistance, in roughly one hour they were able to hand out a few thousand pounds of food.

In addition to helping the community, the Eagles are preparing to celebrate their 30th anniversary next month. Jason Harris, White Cloud Eagles Vice President adds, "We are trying, this is a big thing for us, it is a loss for us, we are coming together and going to be stronger."

Investigators believe the fire was likely started by a discarded cigarette inside a wooden shed, where workers and club members could go to smoke.

