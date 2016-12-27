Equipment failure knocks out power to 800 Consumers Energy customers

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Consumers Energy says an equipment failure has left more than 800 customers without power. The outage was reported at 6:50 Tuesday night.

It runs along West River Drive and U.S. 131 from Fifth Third Ballpark to the south and goes up to Samrick Avenue. Crews are currently working to repair the equipment. They are estimating that power will be restored at 10:15.

