Man robs Comstock Park gas station of all its money

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Kent County Sheriff's Department is searching for the man who robbed a Citgo gas station in Plainfield Township early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Citgo located at 4558 West River Drive NE. A man walked into the gas station and demanded all the money from the cash register.

According to a news release from the sheriff's department, the man didn't pull out any weapons, but kept his hands in his pockets. He left the store in a dark colored SUV after the clerk gave him money.

Deputies describe him as a Hispanic man, unknown age and small build. He is shorter than average and last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

