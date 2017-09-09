Perrin Brewing celebrates five years

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Perrin Brewing Company celebrated its fifth anniversary today with a party.

Their backyard was filled with live music, entertainment, food trucks, specialty beers, vendors and the annual cornhole tournament.

The musicians and bands that performed were all from the West Michigan area including The Crane Wives, Jake Kershaw and Papa Vegas.

Perrin also displayed a new beer at the event, a Light Lager.

New beer featured Perrin Light Lager 🍺 pic.twitter.com/c9lTWT73KY — Perrin Brewing (@PerrinBrewing) September 9, 2017

